Roads around Northampton's Cultural Quarter taped off after suspected bomb is discovered

Cordons were put in place around Northampton's Cultural Quarter after workers discovered what was thought to be a bomb.

Guildhall Road, Derngate, St John's and Angel Street were taped off following reports of the suspected device this morning.

It is believed workers at the Northampton Museum and Art Gallery development discovered a suspicious object during the renovation there this morning (Thursday, June 6).

Police were called at 10.15am and have been in attendance there throughout the day so far.

However, the cordon has now been lifted and the suspicious object is believed to have been benign.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said the item was found to be an "as-yet unidentified, but non-explosive object".

Northampton Borough Council, which is leading the museum renovation, is preparing a fuller comment.