A van flipped onto its roof after it was in collision earlier on today with a car on the A5 in Long Buckby.

The incident happened at 12.40pm on the A5, near Watford, when a car was in collision with a van, which flipped onto its roof.

Northamptonshire Police and East Midlands Ambulance Service were called to the scene.

A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Police said that people were treated on scene by paramedics for minor injuries.