ROAD CLOSED: Lorry crashes and rolls over near busy M1 junction in Northampton

Police officers in Northampton are currently busy dealing with an overturned lorry on the A43 near the M1.

Northants Police were called to the scene of the crash on the A43 near Swan Valley at around 11.30am this morning (Wednesday).

Pictures via @Northants_RPU

PC Lee from the Safer Roads Team tweeted: "Just dealing with an overturned HGV at Swan Valley.

"No access to the A5123 and A43 from jct 15a southbound.

"Road will be closed for some time folks to assist recovery."

It has been reported that the driver is 'ok', according to officers at the scene.

The road is currently being cleaned by Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue to clear away the diesel and a chemical has been placed on the road.