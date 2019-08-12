Road closed between Corby and Market Harborough

The A427 between Corby and Market Harborough is currently closed in both directions.

A tractor appears to have got stuck on the grass verge and its trailer has overturned, blocking the road completely.

A Northants Police spokesman said: “We were called at 11.30am today to reports of a tractor which had fallen on its side in Harborough Road.

“It was carrying 10 tonnes of soya which has leaked on the road and recovery is ongoing.

“There were no injuries.”

The Corby Police Team Twitter account said at 2.30pm: “Road is still closed. Vehicle has been recovered but @NNHighways have to clean up and repair the road surface so it will be a few more hours before the road is open.”