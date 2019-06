Drivers are being warned to avoid part of the A45 in Northamptonshire after a two-vehicle crash.

Northamptonshire Police tweeted at 4pm on Friday, June 14: "ROAD CLOSURE: The #A45 Braunston Road is currently closed between Braunston village and #Daventry following a two-vehicle collision which happened at around 3pm. We’re awaiting recovery of the vehicles so please avoid the area for now. Thanks."

There are no details as to the nature of the accident nor any injuries.