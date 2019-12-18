Road closed after bus and car crash on busy Northampton roundabout

A road is closed after a bus and a car crashed into each other on a roundabout in Northampton today (Wednesday, December 18).

The number 21 Uno bus and black Fiat crashed on the roundabout between Kettering Road, Broadmead Avenue and Park Avenue North at around 12.10pm.

One woman was in shock but no one was injured, however, the bus' front window was shattered and there was substantial damage to traffic lights and a lamppost.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said the road has been closed and traffic is building up in the area.

Traffic manager at Uno Northampton, Jason Ball, told the Chronicle & Echo that CCTV footage had been reviewed of the incident.

He added the driver has been taken to hospital as a precaution while the bus is back at their depot to be assessed.

The Uno bus being recovered after crashing on the Kettering Road roundabout

"It's a major concern but I'm just happy there has been no fatal injuries," he said.

