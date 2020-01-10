Police appeal for witnesses after crash closes A45 for five hours

Police are appealing for witnesses after an accident closed Northampton's A45 for five hours on Thursday night.

The rush-hour collision involving a pedestrian and a silver Mercedes happened at around 6.10pm close to the Barnes Meadow flyover.

The road was closed in both directions until around 11pm for recovery and investigation work.

Northants Serious Collision Investigation Unit is appealing for anyone who saw the incident or may have dashcam footage to contact them on Drivewatch 0800 174615.

The closure caused roads in and around Northampton to become gridlocked as people headed for home.

Eastbound traffic was diverted off at the Queen Eleanor roundabout and re-routed through town using Victoria Promenade before rejoining the A45 at Barnes Meadow.

Vehicles heading westbound were diverted via the Bedford Road slip road through Brackmills.