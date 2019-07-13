Police appeal after fatal accident involving motorcyclist and two cars in Northampton

Police are appealing for witnesses after a fatal accident in Northampton on Saturday afternoon.

The accident happened at around 12.25pm.

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police Serious Collision Investigation Unit tweeted: “We are appealing for #witnesses following a #fatal collision on Lings Way #Northampton around 12:25 hours on Saturday 13th July 2019.

“The collision involved a grey #BMW car, a blue #Toyota car and a red #Honda #Motorcycle,” the spokesman said.

Witnesses are asked to call police on 0800 174615.

It is understood the ambulance landed near to the scene of the accident.