Firefighters were called this morning to free a person trapped in their vehicle after an accident in Northampton.

Northants Fire and Rescue Service said the accident happened at 6.20am.

The service tweeted: “Mereway crew including the technical rescue vehicle,along with Mounts colleagues in attendance at rtc, person trapped, #Rothersthorpe Rd #DanesCampWay #Northampton.”

There are no further details at this stage.