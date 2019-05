Major traffic delays are being felt around Northampton after an overturned van caused a road closure.

The A4501 Cliftonville Road is shut southbound from The Avenue to the A428 Bedford Road following the incident, first reported at about 4pm.

Traffic is also very slow on the A428 in both directions between Northampton General Hospital and the A45 Nene Valley Way.

Fire and rescue services are currently on the scene outside Wollaston Motors to remove the stranded vehicle.