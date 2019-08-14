Overturned car causing long delays on main Northampton Road near the town centre

A rolled over car has left part of a main road heading out of Northampton closed.

The outbound Weedon Road in has been shut between Rosebery Avenue and Montfort Close following the incident at around 11am today.

The overturned car is situated opposite The Sevens pub and bus services have had to be re-routed while the vehicle is cleared.

Stagecoach services 5, 9 and 9a are diverting via Harlestone Road and Bants Lane, while services 15, D1, D2 and D3 will divert via St James Mill Road and Edgar Mobbs Way.

