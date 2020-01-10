Overnight road closures signal end of Cliftonville Corridor phase one work

Resurfacing work will require overnight road closures around the Cliftonville Corridor scheme for two weeks starting on Monday.

The work around Wellingborough Road and St Edmunds Road will complete phase one of the £1.8million improvement project.

HIghways chiefs warn resurfacing will mean some nightly road closures from 8pm to 6am starting on Monday January 13 until Thursday January 23.

Work started in October to improve the north-south link, one of the main access routes to and from Northampton General Hospital.

Phase one included rebuilding the central traffic island on Wellingborough Road -- between Kettering Road and St Edmunds Street -- and carriageway widening in St Edmunds Street.

Work on phase two around Cliftonville Road and Bedford Road will continue until June while the final section in Cliftonville Road, Billing Road, Alfred Street junction is due to be completed in September.

