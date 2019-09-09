Outrage over council moped parked on double yellow lines in Northampton - but they're allowed to do it

A council moped used to enforce parking laws caused outrage as it was left on double yellow lines in Northampton - but officers are apparently allowed to it.

The Northamptonshire County Council moped was parked outside the free one-hour bays on St Leonard's Road in Far Cotton on Friday afternoon (September 6).

A shopkeeper, who wishes to remain anonymous, said the warden has recently changed but there was 'no excuse' to park on the double yellow lines.

"Obviously there are rules that the council are allowed to break but joe public is not," he told the Chronicle & Echo.

But it turns out there are. Parking enforcement vehicles have an exemption under the traffic regulation order to restrictions imposed by a double yellow line, a Northamptonshire County Council spokesperson said.

"However our officers will always endeavour to park legally whenever they can, although there are occasions when this isn’t possible," the spokesman added.

Nevertheless traders feel aggrieved as their customers and deliveries have to abide by the strict rules - currently being 'over-policed' which is putting people off coming, according to the shopkeeper.

He said the attendant could have 'easily' used the bay and not parked on the double yellow line, but did so 'for ease' to issue tickets.

