Now there's an accident on the A45 in Northampton near section already closed by flooding

Drivers are being warned to avoid the A45 in Northampton after an accident near an area that has already been closed off due to flooding.

The AA reported at 6.45am: "Reports ofqueueing traffic due to accident on A45 outbound between A5076 Mereway (Queen Eleanor roundabout) and Saxon Avenue."

This came after part of the A45 was closed by flooding.

Highways England tweeted earlier this morning: "The #A45 westbound is closed between the slips at #GrangePark due to flooding. #TrafficOfficers and contractors are on scene dealing with the water levels. Diversions are in place."