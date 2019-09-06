No injuries reported after car lands in Northampton ditch on A45

The A45 eastbound between Brackmills Industrial Estate and Barnes Meadow Interchange is now all clear after a collision involving a lorry and a car.

Northamptonshire Police were called at 1.20pm today (Friday) to reports of a lorry and a car in collision on the A45 eastbound.

A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Police said the car ended up in a ditch and there were thankfully no injuries.

AA Traffic News is reporting that there is delays of ten minutes and one eyewitness said recovery trucks are now on the scene.