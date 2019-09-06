No injuries reported after car lands in Northampton ditch on A45

The collision happened on the A45 eastbound this afternoon (Friday).
The collision happened on the A45 eastbound this afternoon (Friday).

The A45 eastbound between Brackmills Industrial Estate and Barnes Meadow Interchange is now all clear after a collision involving a lorry and a car.

Northamptonshire Police were called at 1.20pm today (Friday) to reports of a lorry and a car in collision on the A45 eastbound.

A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Police said the car ended up in a ditch and there were thankfully no injuries.

AA Traffic News is reporting that there is delays of ten minutes and one eyewitness said recovery trucks are now on the scene.