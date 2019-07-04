New survey reveals Northampton motorists among least satisfied with major A roads and motorways

Drivers in Northampton using major A roads and the M1 are among the most dissatisfied with the experience in the country, according to a new report.

The figures have been published as part of the Strategic Roads User Survey by Transport Focus and show the East Midlands as one of the least satisfied regions in the country with the quality of the motorways and major roads.

The figures for East Midlands show that the overall level of satisfaction is 78 per cent, well below the national average.

Only 61 per cent of driver are happy with the management of roadworks and 76 per cent are satisfied with journey times. And 78 per cent are happy with the information of electronic signs, 82 per cent are happy with the surface quality and 94 per cent of drivers feel safe.

Specific figures for the M1 in the East Midlands are worse for overall satisfaction at 74 per cent, with only 59 per cent happy with the management of roadworks, 74 per cent satisfied with journey times but 95 per cent of drivers feel safe.

The A14 has similar figures, with an overall satisfaction rate of 75 per cent.

Elsewhere, Drivers on the A19 through North Yorkshire, Teeside and County Durham were the most satisfied (95 per cent) users of motorways and major ‘A’ roads managed by Highways England at the end of the first full year of the new Strategic Roads User Survey (SRUS). The best motorway (92 per cent overall satisfaction) was the M11 from London to Cambridge. The least satisfactory routes were the M20, M6 and M25 along with the A34 and the A52.

Launching a summary report highlighting results from the first full year of the Strategic Roads User Survey Anthony Smith, chief executive of independent watchdog Transport Focus said today:

“The Strategic Roads User Survey gives Highways England the most robust picture ever at a national, regional and individual road level of driver satisfaction on the motorways and major ‘A’ roads that it manages,.

“This survey reflects the experience of all drivers - whether in cars, vans, lorries, coaches or on a motorbike - across a range of key issues. The results show where Highways England should focus its efforts to maximise satisfaction, including reducing delays arising from accidents and improving user experience with journey time and road surface quality.”

SRUS gathers insight from interviews with over 8500 road users across the motorway and major ‘A’ road network managed by Highways England.