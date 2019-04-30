Motorcyclist taken to hospital after collision in Northampton

A motorcyclist and a car were in collision today at St Peter's Way roundabout, near the Carlsberg factory.

All emergency services were in attendance at 9.50am and the motorcyclist was taken to hospital with a suspected leg injury.

A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Police said: "We were called just before 9.50am today to a report of a collision between a car and a motorcycle at St Peter's Way roundabout.

"The fire service and ambulance service were already there when police arrived.

"A motorcyclist was taken to hospital with a suspected leg injury."

The road was reopened to motorists just before 11.10am.