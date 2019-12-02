Male driver, 78, dies after multi-vehicle crash in south Northamptonshire

A 78-year-old man died after a crash involving three cars and a lorry in south Northamptonshire on Friday evening (November 29).

A blue BMW 2 Series, a grey Renault Kangoo, a silver Nissan Nivaro and a white DAF LGV, crashed on the A361 between Byfield and Chipping Warden at around 5pm.

As a result, the driver of Renault Kangoo died at the scene, Northamptonshire Police has confirmed.

The road was closed for several hours while the vehicles were recovered.

Anyone with information or who witnessed this incident is asked to call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615 or Northamptonshire Police on 101.