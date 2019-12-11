Main road reopens in Northampton following four-hour closure after lorry crashes and overturns

The scene of a crash on the A43 near the M1 junction in Northampton has now been cleared.

Emergency services were called to the A43 near Swan Valley at around 11.30am today (Wednesday) after the lorry overturned on the roundabout near junction 15.

The road was closed for nearly four hours while the crash scene was cleared, the lorry recovered and diesel spillage cleaned up.

It has been reported that the driver is 'ok', according to officers at the scene.

PC Lee from the Safer Roads Team tweeted just after 3pm: "Heavy that fell over has now been cleared and the road reopened.

"Sorry for any delays folks. Now back on its wheels."

Pictures via @Northants_RPU

Read more: ROAD CLOSED: Lorry crashes and rolls over near busy M1 junction in Northampton

Pictures via @Northants_RPU