M1 closes near Northampton as air ambulance lands on carriageway after serious accident

The air ambulance landed on the M1 near Northampton after a serious accident on Sunday afternoon.

Highways England tweeted via @HighwaysEMIDS at just before 4pm on Sunday: INCIDENT #M1 #J16 -17 closed both north an southbound due to serious RTC Air Ambulance currently landed on carriageway. #Southbound M1 will be released once Air Ambulance has left scene"

There are no details as to the nature of the accident at this stage.

Highways England updated a short while later to say the motorway southbound had reopened.