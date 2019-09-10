Hunt for potential witness of Earls Barton car crash that left person in hospital

A potential witness to a car crash in Northamptonshire which left a person in hospital is being sought by police.

A silver BMW was in collision with a bronze Peugeot 308 near Earls Barton at about 6.15pm on Saturday (September 7).

The crash was on Northampton Road outside Earls Barton. Photo: Google

An occupant of the BMW suffered injuries requiring hospital treatment following the accident on Northampton Road. about 50 yards from the Earls Barton junction.

Investigating officers are appealing for the driver of a silver Ford Fiesta to come forward as they are believed to have witnessed the incident.

The Ford driver or anyone else with information is asked to call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615 or Northamptonshire Police on 101.