Have your say on proposed changes to bus times in Northampton - here's the full list

Bus passengers are being asked for their views on numerous changes proposed to services in Northampton in an attempt to improve reliability.

The changes, which would come into effect around February 22/23, would also remove some journeys which carry very few customers - the full details are below.

A number of changes are proposed to bus times in Northampton

Stagecoach Midlands managing director Phil Medlicott said: “We are aiming to improve the reliability of services in February and want as many people to provide their comments as possible.”

“We want people to see this as a positive change to help combat the worsening congestion we see on our roads.

"The journeys which we are considering removing carry only one or two passengers.

"While we don’t want to inconvenience anyone it doesn’t make sense to run buses capable of carrying around 60 people for so few.”

To take part in the consultation, which ends on January 5, visit stagecoachbus.com/promos-and-offers/midlands/your-views-feb-2020.

Full list of proposed Northampton bus changes

Route 1: On Sundays an additional journey would leave Rectory Farm at 0833 for the town centre.

Remove the 11.02pm and 11.32pm Monday to Friday journeys from Rectory Farm to town centre due to very low usage.

Route 3: Run the 7.07pm town centre to Mereway Tesco journey 15 minutes later on Mondays to Fridays.

Route 4: Buses would run up to every 20 minutes between 7.05pm and 8.05pm on Mondays to Fridays.

Route 5: Adjust the amount of time given to journeys in the morning and afternoon school period particularly to cater for increased traffic around Northampton School for Boys.

Remove the following journeys because they are not well used: 7.41pm Southfields to town centre - Monday to Friday; 5.35am Old Duston to Northampton General Hospital - Monday to Friday; 6.53pm Duston to Riverside, Monday to Friday would only run to North Gate

Route 6: Remove the 8.59pm Parklands to Northampton journey on Mondays to Fridays because it is not well used.

Route 7/7A: New Sunday journey from the town centre at 7.56pm for Moulton Park workers (This would replace the 7.51pm 7B journey to Moulton Village).

Remove the following journeys because they are not well used: Route 7A - 6.23am, 7.23am and 8.23am town centre to Weston Favell - Saturdays; Route 7 - 10.31pm from Moulton Park - Sunday; Route 7 - 11.10pm and 11.30pm journeys from Moulton Park - Mondays to Saturdays

Note: From January 5, an additional journey will run at 4.03am from the Drapery to Moulton Park exclusively for Greencore employees. From February 22, it would be available to everyone.

Route 8: Buses would run up to every 20 minutes after 6pm on Mondays to Fridays.

Remove the following journeys because they are not well used: 7.28am North Gate to Kings Heath - Saturdays; 7.45am Kings Heath to North Gate - Saturdays

Route 9/9A/9B: Adjust the 6.59pm journey from Drapery and 7.18pm from Duston to run 10 minutes on Mondays to Fridays. This would replace the 9B journeys at 7.09pm from town centre to Duston and 7.21pm Duston to Northampton General Hospital on Mondays to Fridays.

Route 11/11A: More time would be given on direct journeys to/from Clipper/Amazon.

New journey leaving the town centre at 7.26am to provide earlier arrival in Hardingstone replacing the 7.36am 11A journey.

The 7.52am 11A journey from Grange Park will be renumbered route 11 journey running via Hardingstone.

Route 12/12A: Completely revise the timetable Mondays to Saturdays to improve reliability but ensure there are appropriate arrivals and departures for Barclaycard staff.

The 7.11am North Gate to Butts Road would be removed on Saturday because it is not well used

Route 14: Following the end of funding from Northamptonshire County Council, the occasional buses that served Moulton Park would end.

The following journeys would be removed because they are not well used: 7.30pm and 8.10pm journeys from Acre Lane- Mondays to Fridays; 7.15pm and 7.55pm journeys from town centre - Mondays to Fridays.

Route 15/15A: Remove the following journeys because they are not well used: Route 15 - 5.43am, 6.03am and 6.56pm town centre to Berrywood Road- Monday to Friday; 7.21pm Berrywood Road to town centre - Monday to Friday; 9.54pm 10.54pm town centre to St Giles Park - Mondays to Fridays; Route 15A - 10.54pm town centre to St Giles Park - Saturdays; 10.22pm and 11.22pm St Giles Park to town centre - Mondays to Saturday.

The 15 journeys at 6.34pm town centre to Berrywood Road and 6.59pm Berrywood Road to town centre would run 10 minutes later on Mondays to Fridays.

The 15A at 9.54pm from the town centre will only run as far as Berrywood Road on Saturdays.

Route 16: The 5.22pm, 7.28pm, 11.13pm and 11.43pm journeys from Ecton Brook Overmead Road would only run to Ecton Brook PH on Mondays to Fridays.

Route 53: Change the 4.54pm journey from Brackmills to 5.09pm.

Route 54: Change the 6.47pm from Northampton to leave at 6.37pm.

Route 55: Remove the following journeys because they are not well used: 4.28am Drapery to Swan Valley - Monday to Friday; 6.31pm Drapery to Swan Valley - Monday to Saturday.

Route D3: Remove the following journeys because they are not well used: 11.58pm Daventry to Northampton - Mondays to Fridays; 5.54am Daventry to Northampton - Saturday.

The 6.58am from Lower Weedon would be revised to start from Daventry on Saturdays.

Route X6L: The 5.07pm departure from Northampton to Roade would only run as far as Grange Park returning back from Grange Park at 5,35pm on Mondays to Fridays.

The following journeys would be removed because they are not well used: 5.34pm Roade to Northampton - Monday to Friday; 9.32am Grange Park to Northampton - Saturdays.

Route X7: The 5.40pm from Northampton to Brixworth would be extended to Market Harborough on Mondays to Fridays.

The 9.10pm Leicester to Northampton journey would be removed Mondays to Fridays.

The 7.10pm from Northampton to Leicester would only run as far as Market Harborough on Mondays to Fridays.