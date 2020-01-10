Freight train fire causes disruption for Northampton rail passengers

Rail passengers are facing a battle to get home on Friday as delays and cancellations mount up between Northampton and Rugby.

A small fire on a freight train near Crick Tunnel has severely disrupted London Northwestern Railways services out of and into Castle Station.

The incident at around noon was dealt with by fire services but passenger trains stacked up in both directions while the damaged unit was towed away.

National Rail reports delays are likely to carry on into the evening rush hour.

LNWR say tickets are being accepted on Avanti West Coast services between Milton Keynes Central and Rugby and they are attempting to organise replacement buses to help stranded passengers.