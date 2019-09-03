Floral tributes to Cobblers fan Harry Dunn killed in south Northamptonshire motorcycle crash

Floral tributes and balloons have been left at the site of a crash involving a motorcycle and a car in south Northamptonshire which killed Cobblers fan Harry Dunn

Heartfelt messages have been written on the flower bouquets placed on the B4031 outside Croughton following the fatal accident on August 27.

Floral tributes to Harry Dunn left outside Croughton

"Harry you entered our hearts on the day you were born," one of the tributes to the 19-year-old boy from Charlton reads.

"You grew in our hearts for 19 years, you will stay in our hearts forever. Love you precious boy."

More than 20 flowers have been left on the roadside where Harry,on his Kawasaki motorcycle, was involved in a collision with a Volvo XC90 travelling in the opposite direction.

He was taken to John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford where he died a short time later.

Fans from Northampton Town FC and Plymouth Argyle FC gave a joint minute's applause in the 19th minute of their game on Saturday for Harry, who was a season ticket holder at Sixfields.

Investigations into the collision are ongoing but no arrests have been made yet.

Witnesses and anyone with information asked to call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615 regarding incident 478 of August 27.

