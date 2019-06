Drivers are being urged to avoid the A45 near Northampton after a five-vehicle accident.

Northants Police tweeted this morning that there had been an accident on the A45 near Brackmills.

07:42hrs @NFRSMereway and Moulton fire crews in attendance at a 5 vehicle RTC. #A45 #Westbound #Barnesmeadow to #Brackmills #Northampton. Please avoid the area if possible.

There are no details as to any injuries at this stage.