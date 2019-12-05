Fire crews at the scene of crash on M1 near Northampton

Fire crews are this morning at the scene of a crash on the M1 near Northampton.

Firefighters from Bucks Fire and Rescue Service were called the collision on the M1 northbound between junction 14 Milton Keynes and Newport Pagnell Service Area at around 9.30am.

A spokesman for Bucks Fire and Rescue Service said the incident involved a car and a lorry.

"The collision involves a car and a lorry. No-one has been trapped. Crews are maintaining scene safety," the spokesman said.

Motorists should avoid the area if possible.

AA Traffic News is reporting that there has been no exact lane closures.

More on this as we get it.