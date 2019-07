Drivers are being warned of tailbacks stretching several miles on a major road south of Northampton due to emergency water works.

The AA was reporting at 8.30am on Monday that southbound traffic on the A508 was delayed between Grafton Regis and Old Stratford.

The AA said: "Queueing traffic for three miles on A508 Northampton Road both ways at Grafton Road. Congestion to Stoke Bruerne. In the construction area. Temporary lights due to water work. Travel time is 25 minutes."