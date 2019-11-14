Drivers warned to avoid A45 around Northampton this morning after road is closed due to flooding

Part of the A45 around Northampton is closed this morning due to flooding.

Highways England reported at 7am on Thursday: "The #A45 westbound is closed between the slips at #GrangePark due to flooding. #TrafficOfficers and contractors are on scene dealing with the water levels. Diversions are in place."

The AA added: "Road closed and queueing traffic due to flooding on A45 from Berry Lane to Saxon Avenue. Congestion to Barnes Meadow.

"Severe delays of 25 minutes and delays increasing on A45 Westbound between A428 Bedford Road (Barnes Meadow Interchange) and M1 J15 (Northampton). Average speed five mph.

Read more: Bad weather is set to batter Northampton today with weather warnings for rain and snow issued in and around the county