Drivers warned over major roadworks planned for M1 and M45 near Northampton this month

Drivers are being warned to prepare for a series of roadworks on the main routes around Northampton this month, including full closures on the motorways.

The M45 westbound between the junctions with the M1 and the A45 will be closed from 8pm tonight (Tuesday, December 3) to 5am tomorrow (Wednesday).

Major roadworks are planned for the M1 this month

From tonight until December 20, there will be varying lane closures in both directions overnight on the M1 between junctions 18 and 14, covering the Northampton stretch.

But the biggest issue for some motorists will be overnight closures on the M1 between junctions 13 and 14 near Milton Keynes on Monday (December 9) and for three nights from Monday, December 16.

The work is part of the M1 smart motorway scheme and will involve installing overhead gantries.

A Milton Keynes Council spokesman said: "Every effort has been made to reduce disruption to road users and the work will be carried out as quickly as possible.

"Weather conditions or incidents on the road may affect these planned works."

A diversion will be in place for the full closures but drivers are warned they may need to adjust their journey times.