Drivers are being warned of severe delays on the A43 south of Northampton after accident

Motorists are being urged to avoid the A43 south of Northampton after an accident that is causing severe delays in the area.

The AA gave an updated report at 3.30pm on the accident that has happened between Brackley and Towcester on the A43.

"Severe delays of 19 minutes and delays increasing on A43 Northbound in Northamptonshire. Average speed five mph," the AA said.

"Partially blocked and queueing traffic due to accident on A43 Northbound from Northampton Road to The Avenue. Affecting traffic from Brackley towards Towcester."

There are no details as to the nature of the accident at this stage.