Driver suffers life-threatening injuries after lorry crash on main Northamptonshire road

A car driver suffered life-threatening injuries after being involved in a crash with a lorry on a main road in Northamptonshire today (Wednesday, September 18).

A white Toyota Avensis and a blue Scania lorry crashed on the A508 Northampton Road near Yardley Gobion at around 8.40am.

The Toyota driver was taken to University Hospital Coventry following the collision at the junction with Yardley Road.

The road remains closed both ways between Church Lane and Grafton Road, causing congestion back to the M1.

Anyone who saw the collision or has information about it is asked to call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615 regarding incident 111 of September 18.