Delays as emergency services deal with three-vehicle crash near Northampton

Drivers are being warned of severe delays after a three-vehicle crash near Northampton.

Highways England tweeted at 5.45pm on Wednesday, September 4, that emergency services were dealing with the accident.

The tweet stated: "Traffic released but 2 lanes (of 3) are closed on #M1 northbound near J15a for #Rothersthorpe and A43. @EMASNHSTrust @northantsfire on scene with our #TrafficOfficers"

Northants Fire and Rescue Service said that the accident had involved three vehicles. There are no details at this stage regarding any injuries.