Delays after accident on busy road into Northampton

Drivers are being warned of delays this morning after an accident on a busy road into Northampton.

The AA said the accident happened at about 8.22am on Monday morning (November 11) in Little Billing Way.

The statement said: "Debris on Road, partially Blocked, accident involving…, delays. Partially blocked and delays due to debris on road and accident, two cars involved on Little Billing Way both ways at A4500 Wellingborough Road."

There are no details at this stage about the nature of the accident.