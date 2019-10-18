Crash on M1 near Northampton between lorry and van causing 10 miles of queues

A crash involving a lorry and a van on the M1 near Northampton is causing around 10 miles of queues today (Friday, October 18).

One lane and the hard shoulder is shut on the northbound side of the motorway between junctions 15 and 14 after the crash this morning.

Highways England says there are currently delays of around an hour and a half and is not expected to go back to normal until around 1.30pm.

"Traffic officers are en route and recovery on scene. Traffic is heavy in the area, please allow extra time if you plan to use this route," the organisation tweeted.