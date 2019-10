Two lanes have been blocked on the A45 eastbound after an earlier crash, AA Traffic News is reporting.

Two lanes have been reported as blocked after two cars were involved in a crash at about 4pm.

The incident took place on the A45 eastbound inbetween Lumbertubs Way (Riverside) and Great Billing Way (Great Billing Interchange).

Severe delays of 36 minutes are being reported with delays increasing.

Motorists are recorded at driving at an average speed of ten mph.