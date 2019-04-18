Consultation on Daventry taxi price hikes approved

Residents will be given their chance to have a say on proposed taxi charge increases in Daventry.

The current maximum fares for hackney carriage drivers have not been increased in 12 years, and after liaising with drivers, Daventry District Council has now approved a consultation for members of the public to share their views.

Under the new proposals, the current standard rates would increase from £3.20 to £3.60 for up to one mile. The figures would increase by 40p for each of the next stages, at £5.60 for two miles, £11.60 for five miles, £21.60 for 10 miles and £31.60 for 15 miles.

And double time rates would rise by 80p, up from £6.40 for up to a mile to £7.20, and from £62.40 to £63.20 for 15 miles.

Drivers are also calling for an increase in the maximum fine they can dish out for cleaning or soiling, up from £50 to £70.

The 14-day consultation will be held in the coming weeks, and if no members of the public raise any objections, then the new tariffs will be adopted.

If residents do have some concerns, then their feedback will be passed onto the council’s licensing committee of councillors, who will have the final say.

The consultation was approved at a strategy group meeting on April 11, where Cllr Richard Auger said: “I did some research and in 2007, for 40 litres of fuel it would cost £27, whereas in 2019 it now costs £49.

“These tariffs have not gone up since 2007, and running costs have increased.

“There’s a balance between the public who use taxis, and the drivers who need to earn a living. Looking at fares nationally, we will still be below the average.”

Cllr Alan Hills adds: “I support this, but it’s right that we consult. Let’s face it, if you’re a member of the public you won’t like an increase, but you have to look at it in a practical sense. Taxi drivers have to work very hard to make a decent living.”

And Cllr Adam Brown said: “There’s nothing objectionable in this, it seems like a bit of a no brainer. I think they’re overdue a pay rise.”