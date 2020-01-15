Commuters stalled as crash sparks major rush-hour queues on southbound M1

This is how traffic cameras looked on the M1 as queues built up rapidly heading in to Wednesday rush hour
Drivers heading towards London face disruption on Wednesday morning after a crash sparked a six-mile queue on the M1.

Traffic was quickly nose to tail as one lane was closed between Junctions 13 and 12 following the incident just after the Flitwick turn-off shortly after 7am.

Highway authorities warned the collision, involving a car and a lorry, could add nearly an hour to journey times.

Southbound Drivers were being advised to avoid the M1, leave at Junction 14 and follow a route through Milton Keynes to the 15 and Junction 11A.