A car ended up resting in mid-air on a parked vehicle after crashing into it on a Northampton industrial estate this afternoon (Tuesday, June 18).

The black Vauxhall Corsa had hit a silver Citroen on Pavilion Drive on Brackmills Industrial Estate at around 2pm.

The car was suspended in mid-air after the crash

An unmarked police car was on the scene along with the recovery truck.

More to follow.

The scene of the crash on Pavilion Drive