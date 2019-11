The A43 is closed in both directions at Holcot due to a collision.

Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue services tweeted at 10.20am to say crews were in attendance and motorists should avoid the area if possible.

The A43 links Kettering and Northampton and Holcot is almost halfway between the two towns.

Northamptonshire Police said they are also on the scene and the collision involved a lorry and another vehicle.