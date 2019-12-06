A45 in Northampton reopens to traffic after multi-vehicle crash

All lanes heading out of Northampton have now reopened following an earlier accident this morning (Friday).

Highways were forced to close the major route heading out of town just before 7.30am following an accident on the eastbound carriageway at Great Billing.

The crash involved a number of vehicles and emergency services were called to the scene.

Motorists were warned of long delays on surrounding routes with diversions put in place.

The westbound carriageway heading towards Northampton town centre also had long delays.

Highways England tweeted just after 9.30am: "#A45 has all lanes back open after an earlier collision."

The eastbound A45 was closed and the westbound had long delays

