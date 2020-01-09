A45 in Northampton closed after 'serious accident'

The A45 in Northampton has been closed in both directions due to a "serious accident".

Highways England tweeted at 7.43pm on Thursday: "#A45 is closed in both directions at Barnes Meadow #A428 due to a serious incident. Traffic is being diverted off the A45 at Barnes Meadow, and will be able to rejoin from the roundabout. Traffic is heavy in the area, allow extra time if you plan to use this route."

The AA added: "Main roadway closed and queueing traffic due to accident on A45 Nene Valley Way both ways around A428 Bedford Road (Barnes Meadow Interchange). Congestion to the M1 J15 eastbound and Riverside westbound. Sources confirm closure in place for an accident."

There are no details at this stage about the nature of the accident nor any injuries.