The A45 heading west is at a standstill this morning (Monday).

Severe delays of 21 minutes and delays increasing on A45 Nene Valley Way Westbound between B573 Doddington Road (Great Doddington / Earls Barton Turn Off) and A428 Bedford Road (Barnes Meadow Interchange) are being reported.

It is not yet known what is causing the delays.