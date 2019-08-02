A43 between Mawsley and Sywell to close this month

Work planned to repair the surface of a major road between Kettering and Northampton will take place this month.

Surface dressing is planned to repair the A43 between the Mawsley and Sywell roundabouts but road bosses are unable to say exactly when this will take place because it is weather dependent.

Instead, they say they will give 48-hours’ notice of the work via yellow roadside signs on a date between Tuesday, August 6, and Sunday, August 25.

A Northamptonshire County Council spokeswoman said: “The actual day will depend upon similar works at other locations across the county which is very dependent upon the weather.

“Surface dressing is quite sensitive to extremely warm, or wet conditions so we cannot guarantee the exact date the work will commence.

“However, yellow warning signs are erected in advance (which are currently in place) and then changed 48 in advance with dates and times once we have more confidence in the weather / program at that time.”