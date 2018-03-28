TRAFFIC: Ambulance on scene following crash involving van and motorbike in Northampton

A crash involving a motorbike and a van has been reported in Northampton.

An ambulance is on the scene on Harborough Road, at the junction with Boughton Green Road, near Barclays Bank, after the collision at around 10am this morning.

Heavy traffic has been reported in the area after the collision partially blocked the road and vehicles coming in opposite directions are taking it in turns to pass.

A police spokeswoman said that the motorcyclist received treatment in the back of the ambulance but did not need to go to hospital.