Fewer train services are running between Northampton and London this morning due to poor weather conditions.

London Northwestern Railway tweeted from its account, @LNRailway, at 7.40am: "Due to heavy snow between Northampton & London Euston fewer trains are able to run on all lines.

"We are currently able to run the majority of the train service on this route, but there are delays and cancellations to some of our services. We're sorry for the inconvenience caused."