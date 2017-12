Drivers on the M1 are being warned of severe delays northbound between junction 16 and 18 after a vehicle fire.

Highways England reported this morning at 8am that two lanes were still closed but the fire in the vehicle was now out.

"The fire is out and 2 lanes now remain closed while recovery and subsequent clean-up work takes place. Delays currently from J16," the statement said.

Traffic was also backing up on the A5 around Weedon as a result.