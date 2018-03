There are severe delays to the south of Northampton this morning following a two-vehicle accident.

There are long delays and queueing traffic south of Towcester this morning (Friday) with one lane closed due to the accident involving two cars on the A5 southbound between A422 / A508 Towcester Road (Old Stratford) and A422 Monks Way.

There is congestion approaching the roundabout from all directions.