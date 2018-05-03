TRAFFIC ALERT: Four vehicles involved in crash in Northampton

Four vehicles have been involved in an accident in Northampton, partially blocking the road, it has been reported this morning.

The accident happened on the A4500 Wellingborough Road in Weston Favell, according to a report by the RAC.

The alert stated: "Queueing traffic and partially blocked due to accident, four vehicles involved on A43 Lumbertubs Way Southbound at A4500 Wellingborough Road (Weston Favell), congestion to A43 Lumbertubs Way / A5123 Booth Rise / A5076 Talavera Way / Stone Circle Road (Round Spinney)."

There are no details as to the nature of the accident.