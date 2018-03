Drivers are being warned of long delays on the A5 roundabout at Old Stratford tonight during emergency repairs to a nearby bridge.

The A5 eastbound towards Milton Keynes is close between the A5 and A422 Monks Way, according to reports from the RAC.

Emergency repairs are being carried out and motorists are being warned of delays in all directions on the A5 roundabout at Old Stratford, affecting anyone travelling from Roade on the A508 and Towcester on the A5.

It is expected to continue until 7pm.