Drivers are being warned of delays after an accident on the M1 near Northampton today.

The RAC reported the accident was at Junction 17 with the M45 (Dunchurch/Coventry)

"Two lanes closed and queueing traffic due to accident on M1 Southbound between J17 M45 (Dunchurch/Coventry) and J16 A45 / A4500 (Daventry). Travel time is around 20 minutes."